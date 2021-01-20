UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Nominee Blinken Says Supports Providing Lethal Assistance To Ukraine

Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said in testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that he favors sending lethal aid to Ukraine.

"Senator, I support providing that lethal defensive assistance to Ukraine," Blinken said.

The defense budget allocates $250 million for overall military assistance to Ukraine, including $75 million in lethal weaponry.

The fiscal year 2021 defense spending bill directs top Defense Department officials to brief Congress by mid-March on new lethal military assistance to Ukraine, negotiators from both chambers of the Congress said in joint statement.

Lawmakers said the briefing must include descriptions of defense articles and services to be provided to Ukraine.

However, it provides for the possibility "to modify the categories of appropriate assistance, broaden the types of reforms intended to decrease corruption, increase accountability, and maintain sustainability of combat capability enabled by such assistance," the statement said.

In June, US Congress approved $250 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly warned the United States and its allies that providing weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's eastern regions and hinder the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements.

Many European politicians have also spoken against supplying arms to Ukraine. Former OSCE Chairman and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said delivering arms to Ukraine was a very risky and counterproductive way to resolve the crisis in the Donbas.

