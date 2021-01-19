US Secretary of State Nominee Blinken Seeks to Restore Congress' Role in Foreign Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said in testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Congress' long-standing role in Washington's international policy should be revived.

"Both the President-elect and I believe we must restore Congress's traditional role as a partner in our foreign policy making," Blinken said in prepared remarks ahead of his confirmation hearing later on Tuesday.

Blinken held top-level national security and State Department positions during the administration of Barack Obama, working side-by-side with President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20.