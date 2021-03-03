US Secretary of State, Norwegian Foreign Minister Discuss Fighting Pandemic - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide spoke about joint efforts on a number of issues including fighting the global pandemic, international security and Afghanistan peace negotiations, spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Søreide discussed efforts to defeat the global pandemic and to deepen cooperation on the United Nations Security Council, climate change, human rights, Arctic issues, Transatlantic security, and global peace efforts, including Afghanistan peace negotiations," Price said on Tuesday.

The United States and Norway continue their fights against the pandemic with the US being the world leader in terms of both number of cases (28.7 million) and deaths (nearly 516,000), according to Johns Hopkins University.

Norway, meanwhile, has just over 72,000 cases with 623 deaths.