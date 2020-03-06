US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrives at UN for Meeting With Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

According to the UN schedule, the meeting was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT), while Pompeo, along with US Permanent Representative to the organization Kelly Craft, entered the building slightly later.

On Thursday, the State Department said in a notice from spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus that Pompeo will meet with Guterres to discuss a "broad range of multilateral matters.

"

While the brief notice gave no hint of the agenda of his meeting with the UN chief, on Monday, Foreign Policy reported that Pompeo plans to pressure the United Nations to reduce humanitarian assistance operations in Yemen over the Houthi rebels' obstruction of aid.

In February, the United Nations said it could reduce the humanitarian assistance to the northern Yemeni areas over the new restrictions imposed in the Houthi-controlled areas. Similar statements have been made by the United Kingdom and the United States.