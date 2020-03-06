UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Pompeo Arrives At UN For Meeting With Guterres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrives at UN for Meeting With Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

According to the UN schedule, the meeting was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT), while Pompeo, along with US Permanent Representative to the organization Kelly Craft, entered the building slightly later.

On Thursday, the State Department said in a notice from spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus that Pompeo will meet with Guterres to discuss a "broad range of multilateral matters.

"

While the brief notice gave no hint of the agenda of his meeting with the UN chief, on Monday, Foreign Policy reported that Pompeo plans to pressure the United Nations to reduce humanitarian assistance operations in Yemen over the Houthi rebels' obstruction of aid.

In February, the United Nations said it could reduce the humanitarian assistance to the northern Yemeni areas over the new restrictions imposed in the Houthi-controlled areas. Similar statements have been made by the United Kingdom and the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen New York United Kingdom United States February From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Date of Next OPEC+ Meeting Undetermined as Time fo ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands confirms first coronavirus death

2 minutes ago

Immune cells play surprising role in heart: Study

2 minutes ago

EU ministers urge members to share anti-virus gear ..

2 minutes ago

World oil prices plunge over 7.5%

2 minutes ago

Maryland Coronavirus Patients Doing Well, No Evide ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.