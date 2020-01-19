UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Pompeo Arrives In Berlin To Take Part In Conference On Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrives in Berlin to Take Part in Conference on Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had arrived in Germany to take part in the international conference on Libya.

"In #Berlin to engage world leaders and @UN officials to work toward ending hostilities in Libya. Thanks to #Germany for serving as host and leading this important initiative," Pompeo said on Twitter.

He also published a photograph of him walking along the airfield with his plane seen in the background.

Libyan internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar, as well as leaders and representatives of several other countries and intergovernmental organizations will gather for a high-level summit in Berlin on Sunday to push for a UN-drafted agreement, which can become a step toward peace negotiations in war-torn Libya.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of the Russia and Turkey.

