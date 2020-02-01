US Secretary of State Pompeo Arrives in Kazakhstan for State Visit - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"Mike Pompeo has arrived in Kazakhstan," Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters.

The US official is expected to meet with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Sunday to discuss issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as pressing bilateral issues. Pompeo is also scheduled to meet with current and former Kazakh presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev, respectively.

The US State Department previously announced Pompeo's visits to the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from January 29 to February 4 to hold meetings with the heads of these states. In particular, the department specified that Pompeo would visit Tashkent on February 2-3 and will take part in a meeting of the C5+1 format.

The United States and five Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan created the C5+1 format in September 2015 for the interaction to discuss regional issues.