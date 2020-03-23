UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Pompeo Lands In Kabul: Pool Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:09 PM

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Kabul: pool report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report said, amid an ongoing political crisis, raging Taliban insurgency and rising coronavirus cases

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report said, amid an ongoing political crisis, raging Taliban insurgency and rising coronavirus cases.

Pompeo was set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with his archrival Abdullah Abdullah, who also claims the presidency, following a contested election last year.

