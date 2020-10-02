US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Covid

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine

Dubrovnik (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the last stop on a European tour.