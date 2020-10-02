UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Pompeo Tests Negative For Covid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Covid

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine

Dubrovnik (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the last stop on a European tour.

Related Topics

Trump Dubrovnik Croatia Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin says EU Belarus sanctions a sign of 'weakn ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum i ..

2 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3% in September

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.