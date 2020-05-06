UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Of State Pompeo To Visit Israel May 12, Meet With Netanyahu, Gantz - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:33 PM

US Mike Pompeo would pay an official visit to Israel on May 12 and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the leader of opposition Blue and White political alliance, local media reported on Wednesday

The Israeli Channel 13 broadcaster reported that Pompeo's visit would last 24 hours.

Israel has already begun to ease its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by reopening stores and allowing people to play sports outside and visit their friends and relatives. The country has also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops, while malls, trade markets and sports clubs should resume working in the coming days.

