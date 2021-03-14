US Secretary of State Says Detentions at Moscow Forum Made 'On Dubious Grounds'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern over the detention of political activists at a forum in Moscow organized by the "United Democrats" project, which is part of the "Open St. Petersburg" organization, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia.

"Today, the Russian government detained almost 200 municipal leaders and politicians, including political activists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yuliya Galyamina, on dubious grounds. We call for an end to the persecution of independent voices," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Anastasia Burakova, a "United Democrats" coordinator told Sputnik that the Saturday forum was held at the Izmailovo Delta Hotel and attracted municipal deputies who intended to discuss their strategy for the next electoral cycle.

The Moscow branch of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that about 200 people were detained at the forum, which was held in violation of current coronavirus restrictions.

Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, told Sputnik that Yuliya Galyamina and Ilya Yashin were among those detained.

Litvinovich told Sputnik later on Saturday that all of the people detained at the "United Democrats" forum had been released.