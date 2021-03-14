UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Of State Says Detentions At Moscow Forum Made 'On Dubious Grounds'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

US Secretary of State Says Detentions at Moscow Forum Made 'On Dubious Grounds'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concern over the detention of political activists at a forum in Moscow organized by the "United Democrats" project, which is part of the "Open St. Petersburg" organization, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia.

"Today, the Russian government detained almost 200 municipal leaders and politicians, including political activists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yuliya Galyamina, on dubious grounds. We call for an end to the persecution of independent voices," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Anastasia Burakova, a "United Democrats" coordinator told Sputnik that the Saturday forum was held at the Izmailovo Delta Hotel and attracted municipal deputies who intended to discuss their strategy for the next electoral cycle.

The Moscow branch of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that about 200 people were detained at the forum, which was held in violation of current coronavirus restrictions.

Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, told Sputnik that Yuliya Galyamina and Ilya Yashin were among those detained.

Litvinovich told Sputnik later on Saturday that all of the people detained at the "United Democrats" forum had been released.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Hotel Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Democrats All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

9 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

9 hours ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

9 hours ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

9 hours ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

9 hours ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.