US Secretary Of State Says Nord Stream 2 Becoming Divisive Issue 'Unfortunate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The United States just wants its allies to understand its position on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry gas from Russia to Europe, and it's "unfortunate" that the project became a contentious point, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

Washington has repeatedly shown its displeasure over the project and imposed sanctions against companies that are involved in it.

"We just wanted to make sure that there was no ambiguity in our position, that our friends and partners understood us," Blinken said, as quoted by CNN.

According to the secretary of state, "it's really unfortunate that the pipeline is in any way a source of division."

More Stories From World

