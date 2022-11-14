UrduPoint.com

US Secretary Of State Tentatively Scheduled To Visit China Early Next Year - Reports

November 14, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will tentatively visit China early next year, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior State Department official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will tentatively visit China early next year, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a senior State Department official.

US President Biden met with Chinese President Xi earlier on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali for their inaugural face-to-face meeting as leaders of their respective countries.

Following their three-hour talks that ranged from the Taiwan problem to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the White House announced that the presidents had agreed Blinken would visit China next year to follow up on their discussions

Biden repeatedly stated that the competition between the two countries should not veer into conflict and it was important to maintain open lines of communication.

