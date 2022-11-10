US Secretary of State to Travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will spend a week visiting Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand, starting with Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday for COP-27, according to a release published by the State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will spend a week visiting Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand, starting with Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday for COP-27, according to a release published by the State Department.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand on November 11-18," the release stated.