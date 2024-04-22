US Secretary Of State To Visit China From April 24
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China from April 24 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
Antony Blinken will pay the visit on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said during his regular briefing here.
APP/asg
