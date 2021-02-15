US Secretary of State Urges Turkish Foreign Minister Not to Retain Russian Systems S-400

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed on Monday by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu the issue of Turkey's purchase of Russian air defense systems S-400 and urged not to retain these systems, the State Department said on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system," the statement says.

Blinken and Cavusoglu also discussed the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq, the state department said.

"The Secretary expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that PKK terrorists bear responsibility," it said.