US Secretary Of Treasury Pays Landmark Visit To Sudan - Khartoum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

US Secretary of Treasury Pays Landmark Visit to Sudan - Khartoum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin has paid his inaugural visit to Sudan to hold meetings with several high-ranking Sudanese officials, including the prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok's press service said on Wednesday.

The visit took place on the heels of the United States rescinding Sudan's designation as state sponsor of terrorism on December 14.

"Prime Minister [Abdallah Hamdok] met in his office Wednesday the US Secretary of Treasury [Steven Mnuchin], who arrived in the country on a one-day visit as part of a tour which will also take him to a number of countries in the middle East," the Sudanese prime minister's office said in a release.

According to the press release, the meeting was focused on the bilateral relationship, with the emphasis on trade, economic cooperation and investments.

Hamdok was quoted as hailing "the efforts of the American administration that led to the removal of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism," which he believes will restore Sudan's sovereignty and support its democratic and economic aspirations.

Mnuchin is also expected to meet with the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudan's removal from US list of designated terrorist sponsors cost it $335 million paid to the victims of terrorism in the United States. The designation had continued since 1993.

