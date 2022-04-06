UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 09:10 AM

US Secretary of Treasury Yellen, WHO Chief Ghebreyesus Discuss COVID Pandemic Preparedness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met to discuss the COVID-19 response and pandemic preparedness, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

"Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) to discuss the COVID-19 response and longer-term financing for, and strengthening of, the global architecture for pandemic preparedness, including through the G20 Finance Health Task Force (FHTF) and a financial intermediary fund (FIF) for pandemic preparedness," according to the statement.

"Secretary Yellen welcomed Dr. Tedros' and WHO's leadership and discussed the importance of continuing to work toward the target of vaccinating 70 percent of the population in all countries this year, as well as the challenges to increasing vaccination rates. Secretary Yellen emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to helping countries to get more shots in arms around the world and to supporting robust, well-coordinated efforts," the department said.

Yellen stressed the US' commitment to working closely with the WHO.

