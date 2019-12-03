UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Pompeo, Afghan Chief Executive Discuss Peace Negotiations - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

US Secretary Pompeo, Afghan Chief Executive Discuss Peace Negotiations - State Dept.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah about attempts to negotiate a peace agreement with the Taliban and the importance of reducing violence, the State Department said on Tuesday in a readout of the call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah about attempts to negotiate a peace agreement with the Taliban and the importance of reducing violence, the State Department said on Tuesday in a readout of the call.

"The Secretary also thanked CEO Abdullah for his efforts to promote an Afghan peace process, including the importance of a reduction in violence and intra-Afghan negotiations between Afghans and the Taliban," the readout said.

In addition, Pompeo thanked Abdullah for supporting the release of Taliban hostages Kevin King and Timothy Weeks, professors at American University in Kabul, after three years as hostages, the readout added.

The prisoner swap last month, which included three Taliban prisoners held by Afghanistan, was widely portrayed as an effort to restart stalled peace talks.

In September, President Donald Trump declared the peace talks dead and scuttled a tentative deal to bring Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders together at Camp David for talks after the group claimed responsibility for an attack that killed an American soldier.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Trump David September Ashraf Ghani Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Brazil's economy grows 0.6% in third quarter

3 minutes ago

Turkey Intends to Uphold Ceasefire Deal Obligation ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Apprehends Nearly 3,500 EU-Bound Migrants E ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says Russia ready for cooperation with NATO

3 minutes ago

World famous PTE academic test centre opens in fed ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Vucic to Discuss Bilateral, Regional, Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.