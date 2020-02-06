UrduPoint.com
US Secretary Pompeo Backs Albania's Expanded Leadership Role As Chair Of OSCE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed Albania's regional leadership role, citing the nation's bid to join the European Union and support for NATO burden sharing in a Washington meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the State Department said in readout of the session on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Rama discussed shared priorities during Albania's 2020 Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The Secretary highlighted strong US support for Albania's bid to join the European Union and for on-going judicial and electoral reform efforts," the readout said.

Pompeo also commended Rama for his government's steadfast commitment to NATO burden sharing and for pushing back against what he termed was "malign Iranian activity," the readout added.

