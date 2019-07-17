US Secretary Pompeo, Tunisia Counterpart Discuss Terrorism, Trade - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui met on the sidelines of a religious freedom ministerial in Washington, for discussions on expanding trade and fighting Islamist terror, the Department of State said in a readout of the meeting on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo discussed US shared counterterrorism objectives with Tunisia and expressed his support for ongoing efforts to increase bilateral trade and investment," the readout stated.

Pompeo also expressed appreciation for the foreign minister's participation in the second US Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, the readout added.