UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secretary Pompeo, Tunisia Counterpart Discuss Terrorism, Trade - State Department

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Secretary Pompeo, Tunisia Counterpart Discuss Terrorism, Trade - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui met on the sidelines of a religious freedom ministerial in Washington, for discussions on expanding trade and fighting Islamist terror, the Department of State said in a readout of the meeting on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo discussed US shared counterterrorism objectives with Tunisia and expressed his support for ongoing efforts to increase bilateral trade and investment," the readout stated.

Pompeo also expressed appreciation for the foreign minister's participation in the second US Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, the readout added.

Related Topics

Washington Tunisia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

3 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.