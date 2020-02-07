US Secretary Pompeo, Venezuela Interim President Guaido Seek Path to New Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) US Secretary Mike Pompeo and self-declared interim Venezuela President Juan Guaido pledged to redouble efforts to oust rival President Nicolas Maduro by installing a transitional government, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

Pompeo and Guaido "agreed to redouble efforts to provide the Venezuelan people with what they have been demanding for years: an end to Maduro's dictatorship and the restoration of democracy, economic prosperity, and dignity to the people of Venezuela," the readout said.

The two officials conferred on ways democratic actors and international partners can together open the path to a transitional government responsible for overseeing free and fair presidential and National Assembly elections, the readout added.

The United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as president of Venezuela. However, numerous other countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said they recognize Maduro as the only president of Venezuela.