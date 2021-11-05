UrduPoint.com

US Secured Millions Of New Pfizer COVID-19 Treatment Pills, Could Be In Use Soon - Biden

US Secured Millions of New Pfizer COVID-19 Treatment Pills, Could Be in Use Soon - Biden

The United States has secured millions of doses of a new Pfizer pill that could be used to treat individuals infected with the novel coronavirus should the medicine be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The United States has secured millions of doses of a new Pfizer pill that could be used to treat individuals infected with the novel coronavirus should the medicine be approved by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Last night, we received promising news about another potent and potential COVID treatment - a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying when taken shortly after infection, if you're infected. If authorized by the FDA, we may soon have pills that may treat the virus of those who become infected. We've already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19," Biden said.

