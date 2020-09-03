UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Secures $60Mln Settlement In Malaysia 1MDB Embezzlement Case - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Secures $60Mln Settlement in Malaysia 1MDB Embezzlement Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US Department of Justice said in a news release that it has reached another settlement worth $60 million on assets held by Riza Aziz, the Malaysian-born producer of The Wolf of Wall Street movie, in the embezzlement case involving Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign fund.

"The Department of Justice has reached a settlement of its civil forfeiture cases against assets acquired by Riza Aziz utilizing funds allegedly embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). These assets are estimated to be worth more than $60 million," the release said on Wednesday.

The United States will have recovered or assisted in the recovery of nearly $1.1 billion in assets associated with the 1MDB international money laundering and bribery scheme with the conclusion of the settlement, the release noted.

The 1MDB case involves a multi-jurisdictional investigation of the theft of nearly $3 billion or more from the fund before being laundered through the banking and financial systems of other countries, including Switzerland and the United States.

Aziz's Red Granite Productions is accused of financing the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street with some of the laundered money.

The Justice Department said Aziz and his associates are alleged to have bought a super-yacht, real estate in the United States and various paintings and financed their luxurious lifestyles with the laundered money.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is Aziz's stepfather, was sentenced in July to 12 years in prison by a court in Kuala Lumpur for his role in the case.

The Justice Department said the $1.1 billion of assets it seized from in the case represented its largest civil forfeiture ever.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Kuala Lumpur United States Switzerland Malaysia Money July From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

3 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

4 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

3 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

3 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

3 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.