US secures release of 135 'political prisoners' in Nicaragua

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The United States said Thursday it had secured the release of 135 political prisoners from Nicaragua, the latest mass transfer by President Daniel Ortega's increasingly authoritarian government.

The White House said that the prisoners included members of faith organizations, students and others viewed by Ortega and his team as a "threat to their authoritarian rule."

The former prisoners headed to nearby Guatemala, whose reformist President Bernardo Arevalo has worked closely with Washington on the key issue of migration, and will have the opportunity to seek to move to the United States, the White House said.