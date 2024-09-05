US Secures Release Of 135 'political Prisoners' In Nicaragua
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The United States said Thursday it had secured the release of 135 political prisoners from Nicaragua, the latest mass transfer by President Daniel Ortega's increasingly authoritarian government.
The White House said that the prisoners included members of faith organizations, students and others viewed by Ortega and his team as a "threat to their authoritarian rule."
The former prisoners headed to nearby Guatemala, whose reformist President Bernardo Arevalo has worked closely with Washington on the key issue of migration, and will have the opportunity to seek to move to the United States, the White House said.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as French PM6 seconds ago
-
Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier9 seconds ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP15 seconds ago
-
Mpox epicentre DRC receives first vaccines to contain outbreak22 seconds ago
-
Mitoma, Endo score as Japan thrash China 7-0 in World Cup qualifying29 seconds ago
-
US private sector hiring misses expectations in August: ADP20 minutes ago
-
S. Africa's Ramaphosa hails China's $50 bn pledge as 'great boon' for continent20 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 10th IUCN ROWA Regional Conservation Forum30 minutes ago
-
Monsha'at organizes Film Production Week in Madinah30 minutes ago
-
Iranian soccer player, Taremi, on Inter’s UEFA League squad list40 minutes ago
-
Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine's Poltava rises to 5540 minutes ago
-
Over 5 million Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque last week40 minutes ago