US Securities and Exchange Commission Charges FTX Founder With Fraud

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried with scheming to defraud equity investors in FTX Trading, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Samuel Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX), the crypto trading platform of which he was the CEO and co-founder.

Investigations as to other securities law violations and into other entities and persons relating to the alleged misconduct are ongoing," the statement said.

FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, tanked in November as the result of a liquidity crisis that prompted multiple Federal investigations. It is alleged that the liquidity crisis was mostly due to affiliated trading firm Alameda using client funds to cover loans after the collapse of the Luna crypto network.