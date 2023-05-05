UrduPoint.com

US Securities Watchdog Awards Record $279Mln To Undisclosed Whistleblower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

US Securities Watchdog Awards Record $279Mln to Undisclosed Whistleblower

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday it has awarded a record high $279 million to an undisclosed whistleblower for help in an investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday it has awarded a record high $279 million to an undisclosed whistleblower for help in an investigation.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the largest-ever award, nearly $279 million, to a whistleblower whose information and assistance led to the successful enforcement of SEC and related actions," the SEC said in a statement.

The amount of the new award is more than double the former record of $114 million in October 2020, it added.

Whistleblowers may be eligible to get from 10 to 30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million if they voluntarily provide the SEC with "original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action," according to the statement.

Information from whistleblowers has resulted in the return of over $4 billion in ill-gotten gains and interest, the SEC said. The watchdog expressed hope that today's award came as another incentive for whistleblowers to come forward with accurate information about potential securities law violations.

Related Topics

Exchange Money May October 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

6 minutes ago
 White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Ye ..

White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Years Before COVID-19 Pandemic - ..

5 minutes ago
 IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

IG Sindh suspends 2 SHOs, 3 constables

5 minutes ago
 Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new m ..

Serbia leader vows to 'disarm' country after new mass shooting

5 minutes ago
 G20 meeting in IIOJK against UN resolutions, int'l ..

G20 meeting in IIOJK against UN resolutions, int'l law: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.