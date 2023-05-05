US Securities Watchdog Awards Record $279Mln to Undisclosed Whistleblower

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday it has awarded a record high $279 million to an undisclosed whistleblower for help in an investigation.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the largest-ever award, nearly $279 million, to a whistleblower whose information and assistance led to the successful enforcement of SEC and related actions," the SEC said in a statement.

The amount of the new award is more than double the former record of $114 million in October 2020, it added.

Whistleblowers may be eligible to get from 10 to 30% of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million if they voluntarily provide the SEC with "original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action," according to the statement.

Information from whistleblowers has resulted in the return of over $4 billion in ill-gotten gains and interest, the SEC said. The watchdog expressed hope that today's award came as another incentive for whistleblowers to come forward with accurate information about potential securities law violations.