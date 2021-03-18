US Security Adviser Discusses NATO Missions, Russia in Call With Stoltenberg - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone about a number of issues including the Alliance missions to Afghanistan and Iraq and Russia's activities, spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sullivan and the Secretary General also discussed NATO missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and their shared concerns about Russia's destabilizing activities," Horne said on Wednesday.

Sullivan and Stoltenberg also agreed on the importance of Allied efforts to enhance burden-sharing and work closer ahead of the NATO Summit this year, the statement added.

