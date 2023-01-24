US Security Adviser, Kazakhstan Diplomat Discuss Strategic Partnership - White House

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Kazakhstan's Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan met to discuss the strategic partnership between the United States and Kazakhstan, among other issues, the White House said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the two reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and Kazakhstan to support the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. They also highlighted the strategic partnership between their nations and the cooperation on key bilateral and regional issues, such as energy security," the statement said.

Sullivan reaffirmed the United States' support for Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's efforts to improve transparent and accountable governance, the statement also said.

On Friday, Tokayev spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the strategic partnership between Moscow and Astana. The leaders discussed the importance of ties in areas such as energy and trade, Tokayev's office said.

Tokayev, first elected President of Kazakhstan in 2019, was sworn into office again in November following a snap presidential election.

