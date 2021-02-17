UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Security Adviser, Netherlands Counterpart Share Policy Priorities For Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Security Adviser, Netherlands Counterpart Share Policy Priorities for Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared the Biden administration's desire to rebuild Transatlantic ties in a call with Netherlands Foreign Policy Adviser Geoffrey van Leeuwen, and the two agreed to seek consensus on policies toward Russia and China, National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

"Sullivan underscored the Biden administration's commitment to further strengthening the US-Netherlands relationship and reinvigorating transatlantic ties," Horne said in a press release on Tuesday. "They agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including in regard to China and Russia."

The two officials also discussed bilateral cooperation on advanced technologies, cyber security and the importance of partnership on global challenges such as climate change, Horne said.

In addition, Sullivan expressed appreciation for Dutch troops' sacrifices battling the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and the nation's participation in NATO's mission in Afghanistan, Horne added.

The exchange preceded a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday and Thursday that is expected to stress a renewed US commitment to Transatlantic ties that were strained during the Trump administration, especially over European financial support for the Western alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Exchange Russia China Iraq Trump Van Alliance Netherlands

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

3 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

4 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

4 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

5 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

3 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.