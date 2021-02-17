US Security Adviser, Netherlands Counterpart Share Policy Priorities for Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared the Biden administration's desire to rebuild Transatlantic ties in a call with Netherlands Foreign Policy Adviser Geoffrey van Leeuwen, and the two agreed to seek consensus on policies toward Russia and China, National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

"Sullivan underscored the Biden administration's commitment to further strengthening the US-Netherlands relationship and reinvigorating transatlantic ties," Horne said in a press release on Tuesday. "They agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including in regard to China and Russia."

The two officials also discussed bilateral cooperation on advanced technologies, cyber security and the importance of partnership on global challenges such as climate change, Horne said.

In addition, Sullivan expressed appreciation for Dutch troops' sacrifices battling the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and the nation's participation in NATO's mission in Afghanistan, Horne added.

The exchange preceded a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday and Thursday that is expected to stress a renewed US commitment to Transatlantic ties that were strained during the Trump administration, especially over European financial support for the Western alliance.