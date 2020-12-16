UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Security Adviser O'Brien Cuts Trip Short To Address Hacking Incident - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Security Adviser O'Brien Cuts Trip Short to Address Hacking Incident - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has cut his diplomatic trip in Europe short to return to the United States to address the recent hacking incident that targeted multiple Federal agencies, National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

"Ambassador O'Brien is returning to address the hacking incident," the spokesman said as quoted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The report said O'Brien will be in meetings Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning followed by a high-level interagency meeting later this week.

O'Brien was on diplomatic business and was scheduled to return on Saturday. He concluded trips to Israel and France but had scheduled stops later this week in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, US media reported that a hacking group allegedly backed by a foreign government had stolen data from the Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The Washington Post reported that a hacking group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but provided no proof for its claims.

The hackers reportedly got access by compromising the Texas-based SolarWinds software. The company provides remote information technology services around the world, including several US government agencies and the military.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said US media reports accusing Russian hackers for the recent cyber attacks are unfounded.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Israel Russia Europe Washington White House France Company Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Switzerland Sunday Post Media From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

4 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

4 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

5 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

6 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

6 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.