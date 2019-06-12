US Security Adviser Says Russia, China Spreading Rumors About Discord in US Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Russia and China, among others, are trying to spread misinformation about the US government administration's inner disagreements.

"We have substantial reason to believe that North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Russia and China have made a decision to ” and you can see it publicly ” to try to sow disinformation about the administration. And to say that the president and his advisers are divided, things like that," Bolton said during an The Wall Street Journal news outlet event in Washington on Tuesday.

Bolton referenced comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in May, in which he said that US President Donald Trump was being pushed into a confrontation with Iran by his political advisers.

Bolton did not provide any further evidence and accused US media outlets of also spreading stories about discord within the US administration.

Trump and Bolton faced disagreements in early May, when confronted with the Venezuelan political crisis. As Bolton reportedly pushed for military intervention in the South American country, Trump erred on the side of caution on the matter.