WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas during a telephone call discussed the United States' commitment to hold the government of Belarus accountable for alleged human rights abuses and corruption, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia...He also stressed the US commitment to hold the Lukashenka regime in Belarus to account for its attacks on democracy and human rights, transnational repression, and corruption," Horne said on Monday.

Sullivan and Kallas also discussed economic cooperation and transparency for infrastructure investments in Europe and other parts of the world, Hornes said.

Sullivan reaffirmed the US administration's support for the security of Estonia, the release said.

Earlier on Monday, the United States imposed new sanctions against Belarus that target 23 Belorussian officials and 21 entities.