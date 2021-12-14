UrduPoint.com

US Security Adviser To Visit Israel Next Week To Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal Talks - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel next week for discussions on ongoing negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal, Axios reported citing three Israeli officials.

The report said on Monday that Sullivan is expected to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as the window to revive the nuclear deal narrows.

Moreover, the report said Sullivan is expected to meet with Palestinian leaders in Ramallah.

More Stories From World

