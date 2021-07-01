US Security Advisor, German Minister Discuss Cooperation, Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer have discussed defense cooperation, China, Russia and other issues, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany. They discussed our countries' close and enduring partnership on a range of issues, including defense cooperation both bilaterally and through NATO," the statement said.

"They also discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and the Sahel," it said.