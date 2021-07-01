UrduPoint.com
US Security Advisor, German Minister Discuss Cooperation, Russia, China - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:20 AM

US Security Advisor, German Minister Discuss Cooperation, Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer have discussed defense cooperation, China, Russia and other issues, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of Germany. They discussed our countries' close and enduring partnership on a range of issues, including defense cooperation both bilaterally and through NATO," the statement said.

"They also discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Russia, and the Sahel," it said.

More Stories From World

