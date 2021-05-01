US Security Advisor Says Iran Talks in 'Unclear' Place, Uncertain if Deal Coming Soon

Iran Nuclear Deal talks are in an 'unclear' place in Vienna and it remains uncertain whether an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Iran Nuclear Deal talks are in an 'unclear' place in Vienna and it remains uncertain whether an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"They [negotiations] are in a sort of unclear place in Vienna meaning that we've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians to talk seriously about sanctions relief and nuclear restrictions, and a pathway back into the JCPOA, but it is still uncertain as to whether this will culminate in a deal in Vienna in the coming weeks," Sullivan said during the Aspen Institute webinar.