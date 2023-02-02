UrduPoint.com

US Security Advisor, Top General Discuss Ukraine Support With Kiev Officials - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US Security Advisor, Top General Discuss Ukraine Support With Kiev Officials - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Mark Milley met with Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian military head Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, JCS said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine and international support for the Ukrainian armed forces," JCS said in a statement.

Sullivan and Milley also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said.

The meeting comes amid US media reports of an impending weapons package valued at approximately $2 billion, which is expected to include longer-range smart bombs. The package may be announced as soon as Friday, the reports said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States May Media Billion

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

11 minutes ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

42 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.