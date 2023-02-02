US Security Advisor, Top General Discuss Ukraine Support With Kiev Officials - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Gen. Mark Milley met with Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian military head Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, JCS said on Wednesday.

"They discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine and international support for the Ukrainian armed forces," JCS said in a statement.

Sullivan and Milley also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said.

The meeting comes amid US media reports of an impending weapons package valued at approximately $2 billion, which is expected to include longer-range smart bombs. The package may be announced as soon as Friday, the reports said.