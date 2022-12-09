UrduPoint.com

US Security Aid For Ukraine Not Negatively Impacting Taiwan Arms Sales - Pentagon Official

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Security Aid for Ukraine Not Negatively Impacting Taiwan Arms Sales - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is not having issues fulfilling arms sales to Taiwan due to the security assistance it has provided to Ukraine this year, US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said during a think-tank event.

"The US supporting Ukraine is in no way negatively affecting our ability to provide, fulfill foreign military sales cases, or otherwise support to Taiwan," Hicks said during remarks at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday.

Hicks commented in an effort to address recent reports that claim the US government and congressional officials fear the conflict in Ukraine is exacerbating a $19 billion backlog of weapons bound for Taiwan.

Hicks added that there is significant congressional support to enhance the defense industrial base, which will be critical for the United States' ability to continue to support arms sales to allies and partners.

On Tuesday, US Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calling on the two officials to prioritize arming Taiwan to deter a potential invasion by China over sending weapons to Ukraine.

Hawley added that Javelin and Stinger missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers and related weapons should be sent to Taiwan as quickly as possible and not be diverted to or delayed because of Ukraine.

