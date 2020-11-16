UrduPoint.com
US Security And Exchange Commission Chairman To Leave Post By End Of 2020 - Statement

Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton will conclude his tenure as head of the US stock market regulator by the end of 2020, the SEC said in a statement Monday

"Jay Clayton, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirmed today that after serving for more than three and a half years, he will conclude his tenure at the end of this year," the statement said.

The SEC said Clayton sent a farewell message in which he emphasized that he was leaving with the comfort that the SEC was well-positioned for prolonged success.

Sworn in on May 4, 2017, Clayton will leave the SEC as one of its longest serving Chairs, the SEC noted.

"During Chairman Clayton's tenure the Commission obtained orders for over $14 billion in monetary remedies, including a record $4.68 billion in fiscal year 2020, and returned approximately $3.5 billion to harmed investors," the statement said. "The Commission conducted over 10,000 exams, including a record for the number of investment adviser exams in fiscal year 2018."

The SEC also said that under Clayton's stewardship, it paid approximately $565 million to whistleblowers, including the largest single award of $114 million in its history.

