WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US private security contractor Erik Prince is in talks to purchase the Ukrainian aerospace manufacturer Motor Sich in order to prevent China from acquiring the company, media reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has contacted Prince and another potential buyer from the private sector about acquiring Motor Sich, a top manufacturer of helicopter and aircraft engines, in order to prevent Chinese companies from buying the company and accessing important defense technology, the Wall Street Journal reported citing officials briefed on the situation.

The report said that Prince, who serves as executive director and deputy chairman of Frontier Services Group, has in recent weeks discussed acquiring Motor Sich with Ukrainian officials and visited the company's main plant.

Prince declined to comment on the matter, but a spokesperson for Frontier Services Group and Prince said he was looking to invest in Ukraine, the report said.

An Ukrainian government official declined to comment on the matter because of national security concerns, the report said, adding that Motor Sich did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The Trump administration has also approached Texas-based Firefly Aerospace manufacturers about purchasing Motor Sich, the report said.