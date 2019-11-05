UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Security Contractor Erik Prince In Talks To Purchase Ukraine's Motor Sich - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

US Security Contractor Erik Prince in Talks to Purchase Ukraine's Motor Sich - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US private security contractor Erik Prince is in talks to purchase the Ukrainian aerospace manufacturer Motor Sich in order to prevent China from acquiring the company, media reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has contacted Prince and another potential buyer from the private sector about acquiring Motor Sich, a top manufacturer of helicopter and aircraft engines, in order to prevent Chinese companies from buying the company and accessing important defense technology, the Wall Street Journal reported citing officials briefed on the situation.

The report said that Prince, who serves as executive director and deputy chairman of Frontier Services Group, has in recent weeks discussed acquiring Motor Sich with Ukrainian officials and visited the company's main plant.

Prince declined to comment on the matter, but a spokesperson for Frontier Services Group and Prince said he was looking to invest in Ukraine, the report said.

An Ukrainian government official declined to comment on the matter because of national security concerns, the report said, adding that Motor Sich did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The Trump administration has also approached Texas-based Firefly Aerospace manufacturers about purchasing Motor Sich, the report said.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine China Company Trump Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

1 hour ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.