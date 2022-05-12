US Security Council Resolution With Sanctions on DPRK Nearly Complete - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The negotiations on the US proposed draft resolutions on new sanctions against North Korea, related to the country's recent missile launches, is almost complete, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"We are now nearing the end of negotiations on the US proposed draft resolution.

And we cannot wait until the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) conducts additional provocative illegal dangerous acts like a nuclear test. We need to speak up now with a strong and unified voice in condemnation of the DPRK behavior," Thomas-Greenfield during a UN Security Council meeting.

The US envoy has also called the joint proposal for a draft resolution by Russia and China "not appropriate" at this time and called upon all member states to join Washington in denouncing the DPRK's actions in order to "prevent the worst."