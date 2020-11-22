US Security Council Says Open Skies Treaty Outdated, Was Violated by Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The treaty on Open Skies had been violated by Russia for years and is outdated, Robert O'Brien, the assistant to US President Donald Trump for National Security Affairs, said on Sunday.

"Today marks six months since the United States submitted our notice of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies.

We are now no longer a party to this treaty that Russia flagrantly violated for years," O'Brien said, as quoted by the US National Security Council on its official Twitter account.

O'Brien also said that Trump has never "ceased to put America first" and withdrew from "outdated" treaties and deals that benefited Washington's "adversaries" at the expense of the US national security.