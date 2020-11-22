UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Security Council Says Open Skies Treaty Outdated, Was Violated By Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

US Security Council Says Open Skies Treaty Outdated, Was Violated by Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The treaty on Open Skies had been violated by Russia for years and is outdated, Robert O'Brien, the assistant to US President Donald Trump for National Security Affairs, said on Sunday.

"Today marks six months since the United States submitted our notice of withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies.

We are now no longer a party to this treaty that Russia flagrantly violated for years," O'Brien said, as quoted by the US National Security Council on its official Twitter account.

O'Brien also said that Trump has never "ceased to put America first" and withdrew from "outdated" treaties and deals that benefited Washington's "adversaries" at the expense of the US national security.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Twitter Trump United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

57 seconds ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCA’s inter ..

1 minute ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

16 minutes ago

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

1 hour ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

1 hour ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.