US Security Officials Cite Number of FISA Section 702 Successes in Defense of Authority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Several US intelligence and national security officials provided testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in defense of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 data collection authority, citing a number of cases where the authority purportedly mitigated a number of threats to the United States.

Officials including National Security Agency Deputy Director George Barnes, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate provided joint testimony to the committee in support of the authority's continued authorization by Congress.

"Section 702 authorizes the Intelligence Community to collect critical foreign intelligence information about foreign targets located outside the United States with the compelled assistance of US communications service providers. In the fifteen years since its enactment, Section 702 has proven indispensable to US national security," the joint statement said.

Section 702 was used in US government efforts to stop components for weapons of mass destruction from reaching foreign actors, the statement said. The authority was also used to identify espionage recruitment efforts by foreign intelligence services, the statement said.

Section 702 played an "important role" in the US government's response to the 2021 Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, the statement said. The US intelligence community used the authority to acquire information that verified the identity of the hacker and enabled efforts to recover the majority of the ransom money, the statement said.

Moreover, the authority "helps advance US foreign policy priorities" around the world, the statement said.

Section 702 data has been used to track alleged war crimes in Ukraine, expose efforts by foreign countries to coerce other nations to oppose international responses to human rights violations, and demarche a middle Eastern country over its efforts to track dissidents abroad, the statement said.

However, the authority has also been the subject of criticism, particularly in regards to queries involving persons in the US. The FBI abused a Section 702 database more than 278,000 times, prompting the court overseeing FISA to warn the agency to improve its practices or risk legal intervention, US media reported last month.

Queries using US person identifiers are "critical" to protecting US national security, particularly for the FBI, which is responsible for protecting against domestic threats, the statement said.

The statement cites a case in which US person queries of Section 702-acquired information was used to identify a foreign government's assassination plots and discover that Iranian hackers conducted extensive research on the former head of a Federal department. The timely identification of the foreign government's plans contributed to the FBI's disruption of the plots, the statement said.

"In a world in which digital authoritarianism and technological repression are on the rise, Section 702 is a model for democratic countries to conduct intelligence activities consistent with the rule of law," the statement said.

In February, the White House called on Congress to reauthorize Section 702 of FISA. The next month, the US House Intelligence Committee launched a bipartisan working group dedicated to reauthorizing the authority.