US Seeing Commitment From Russia to Solve Cyber Threat Problem - White House

The United States has recently seen signs that Russia is committed to addressing cyber threats, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States has recently seen signs that Russia is committed to addressing cyber threats, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said on Wednesday.

Neurberger noted that Russian government officials including the head of the FSB have expressed interest in partnering with Washington to address cybercriminals.

"The proof will be in the pudding.

We're looking to see the changes in addressing disruptive cyber activity over time. But we think we're seeing a commitment. We will look to see the actions that follow up on that commitment, and as we said, we view this in a bidirectional way, and we are prepared to act as well if issues are highlighted to us about cyber activities," White House Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger said at an event hosted by the Aspen Security Forum.

