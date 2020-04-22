UrduPoint.com
US Seeing Pandemic Improvement Across Major Cities - White House Task Force

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States is seeing significant improvement in rolling back the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in major cities across the nation, the White House Task Force told a press conference.

"We do see improvement across all the large metropolitan areas, even in Rhode Island and Connecticut," White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told the press conference on Tuesday. "Detroit is doing quite well. New Orleans is back close to its baseline... We are also seeing improvements in Chicago and Boston, also in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Indianapolis [and] Baltimore: They appear to be flattening [in curves of transmission of the virus]."

