UrduPoint.com

US Seeking Clarity Over Turkey's Intention To Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Seeking Clarity Over Turkey's Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara's intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"We are aware of these reports and are seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.

Related Topics

Kavala Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

4 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

4 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

4 hours ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

5 hours ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.