WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The United States is seeking clarity from the Turkish Foreign Ministry over Ankara's intention to declare the US ambassador persona non grata, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had instructed the Turkish Foreign Ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States, that have called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"We are aware of these reports and are seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry is yet to make any official announcements concerning the ambassadors.