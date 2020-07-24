US Seeking New Alliance to Counter China With Combined Economic, Military Power - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States aims to form a new alliance with other countries to counter China with combined economic and military force, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech.

"We can't face this challenge alone.

The UN, NATO, the G7 countries, the G20, our combined economic, diplomatic, and military power is surely enough to meet this challenge, if we direct it clearly and with great courage," Pompeo said on Thursday at the Nixon library. "Maybe it's time for a new grouping of like-minded nations, a new alliance of democracies."