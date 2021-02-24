UrduPoint.com
US Seeking Seat On UN Rights Council: Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

The United States is seeking election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States is seeking election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew, the US top diplomat told the rights body Wednesday.

"I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council in a video message.

"We humbly ask for the support of all UN member states in our bid to return to a seat in this body."

