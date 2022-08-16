UrduPoint.com

US Seeking To Ensure $3.5Bln In Afghan Reserves Not Diverted To Terrorists - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States is looking at mechanisms to establish to ensure Afghanistan's $3.5 billion in reserves is not diverted to terrorist groups, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Right now we're looking at mechanisms that could be put in place to see to it that these $3.5 billion Dollars and preserved assets make their way efficiently and effectively to the people of Afghanistan in a way that doesn't make them ripe for diversion to terrorist groups or elsewhere," Price said during a press briefing.

