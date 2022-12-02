US Seeking to Shift Air Defense Systems From Middle East to Ukraine - Raytheon CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States is seeking to transfer a number of air defense systems from middle Eastern countries to Ukraine within the next three to six months, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes told Politico in an interview.

"There are National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) deployed across the Middle East, and some of our NATO allies and we are actually working with a couple of Middle Eastern countries that currently employ NASAMS and trying to direct those back up to Ukraine," Hayes was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The goal is to send the NASAMS to Ukraine and then the US would backfill the systems in the Middle East over the next two years, the report also said.

The Biden administration would have to approve the transfer of systems to Ukraine, the report added.