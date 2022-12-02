UrduPoint.com

US Seeking To Shift Air Defense Systems From Middle East To Ukraine - Raytheon CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Seeking to Shift Air Defense Systems From Middle East to Ukraine - Raytheon CEO

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States is seeking to transfer a number of air defense systems from middle Eastern countries to Ukraine within the next three to six months, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes told Politico in an interview.

"There are National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) deployed across the Middle East, and some of our NATO allies and we are actually working with a couple of Middle Eastern countries that currently employ NASAMS and trying to direct those back up to Ukraine," Hayes was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The goal is to send the NASAMS to Ukraine and then the US would backfill the systems in the Middle East over the next two years, the report also said.

The Biden administration would have to approve the transfer of systems to Ukraine, the report added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

9 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

10 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

10 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.