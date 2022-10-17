US Seeking to Upgrade B-52 Bomber Amid Strategic Competition With China, Russia - Reports

The United States is seeking to upgrade its fleet of B-52 strategic bombers to keep them operational amid increasing geo-strategic competition with China and Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

The Defense Department is looking to refresh long-running programs like the B-52 bomber while newer systems are implemented, the report said.

Revamping the B-52 could cost approximately $11.8 billion, the report also said, citing Defense Department budget documents.

The US bomber fleet is currently stretched by existing operational requirements, such as deterring nuclear threats, the report said.

New engines and other technical upgrades are needed to extend the shelf-life of the 1950s-era bombers to enable them to operate in the Pacific region, where the United States is seeking to counter Chinese military expansion, the report added.

Newer bombers such as the B-21 Raider are not expected to enter service prior to 2030, according to the report.